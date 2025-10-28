Trump tells Japan US is 'strongest level' ally

Donald Trump told Japan's new leader Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday that Washington is an ally of the strongest level.

TOKYO (AFP) – Donald Trump told Japan's new leader Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday that Washington is an ally of the strongest level, as the US president visited Tokyo on an Asia trip taking aim at a trade deal with China.

Takaichi greeted Trump at the prime minister's residence in Tokyo, her first face-to-face meeting with the US leader just days after she took office.

"We are an ally at the strongest level, and it's a great honour to be with you, especially so early in what will be, I think, one of the greatest prime ministers," he told Takaichi at their meeting.

Takaichi also emphasized the nations' bond, saying "I would like to realise a new golden age of the Japan-US Alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous."

Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a visit sandwiched between a trip to Malaysia and a meeting in South Korea with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that could ease the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies, sparked by sweeping US tariffs.

Negotiators from Beijing and Washington have both confirmed a "framework" has been agreed.

In Tokyo, Trump and Takaichi are expected to focus on security and trade between their allied countries.

Takashi Ito, a 58-year-old Tokyo resident, said that "what's important is finding some kind of middle ground" on trade.

"Simply pushing to raise tariffs has already created various issues."

On security, long-pacifist Japan is adopting a more muscular military stance as relations with China worsen.

Takaichi, a China hawk who last week became the first woman to serve as Japan's prime minister, said her government would achieve its target of spending two percent of gross domestic product on defence this year -- two years ahead of schedule.

The United States, which has around 60,000 military personnel in Japan, wants Tokyo to spend even more, potentially matching the five percent of GDP pledged by NATO members in June.

Yee Kuang Heng, a professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Public Policy, told AFP that in a bid to "deflect US pressure" on Japan to boost defence spending, Takaichi has "preemptively" brought forward the target.

Apart from his meeting with Takaichi, Trump is due to deliver a speech on Tuesday on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, docked at the US naval base Yokosuka.

He will also have dinner with business leaders, likely including the chairman of carmaker Toyota.

Most Japanese imports into the United States are subject to tariffs of 15 percent, less painful than the 25 percent first threatened but still contributing to a 24-percent slump in US-bound car exports in September in value terms year-on-year.

The car industry accounts for around eight percent of jobs in Japan.

Under the terms of a July trade deal shared by the White House, Japan is expected to invest $550 billion in the United States.

Trump has said he heard "phenomenal things" about Takaichi, "a great ally and friend of Shinzo Abe, who was my friend".

"I think she's going to be great."

Media reports said Trump is expected to ink deals on critical minerals and shipbuilding, adding to a flurry of agreements signed in Malaysia, where the president kicked off his first Asia tour since returning to office.

The greatest prize for Trump -- and for global markets -- remains a China trade deal.

Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday in South Korea for their first face-to-face talks since the 79-year-old Republican's return to office in January.

"I have a lot of respect for President Xi and we are going to, I think... come away with a deal," Trump told reporters en route from Malaysia, where comments from US and Chinese negotiators raised hopes of an accord.

Trump also indicated he was willing to extend his trip in order to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though no such meeting has been announced.

