Rubio says US is getting input on Gaza international force, will discuss in Qatar

The administration of President Trump wants Arab states to contribute funds and troops for a multinational force to keep the peace in Gaza. Israel has rejected the idea of Turkish troops in the force

DOHA (Reuters) – Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US officials are getting input on a possible UN resolution or international agreement to authorise a multinational force in Gaza and will discuss the issue in Qatar on Sunday.

"Many of the countries that have expressed an interest in participating at some level – whether it be monetary or personnel or both – are going to need that (a UN resolution or international agreement) because their domestic laws require it," Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane between Israel and Qatar en route to Asia. "So we have a whole team working on that outline of it."

