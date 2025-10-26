Trump says he favours peace over war, claims to have helped end eight conflicts

(Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was committed to promoting global peace, stating that he preferred ending wars through dialogue and trade rather than engaging in conflict. Trump claimed to have helped stop eight wars so far, crediting diplomacy and economic cooperation for his approach.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur where he landed to attend ASEAN summit, he announced that Malaysia would supervise a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, a deal he said could help save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The US president also extended condolences over the passing of the Queen of Thailand.

PRAISES PAKISTAN’S LEADERSHIP

President Trump reiterated his respect for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, describing them as “great personalities.”

He said a recent conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan was swiftly resolved, with Saudi Arabia playing a significant role in facilitating the ceasefire.

MALAYSIA COMMENDS US PEACE INITIATIVES

Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim thanked President Trump for his efforts toward promoting peace. He praised Washington’s role in mediating the Gaza peace accord, describing it as a “commendable step toward stability in the region.”

Before departing for Kuala Lumpur, President Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he was traveling to Malaysia to sign a “tremendous peace agreement,” adding that he was proud to have initiated the process.

THAILAND, CAMBODIA SIGN PEACE AGREEMENT

Earlier, a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia was signed in in the presence of President Trump.

The signing ceremony marks a significant step toward easing long-standing tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours. President Trump, who witnessed the event, has described the accord as part of ongoing international efforts to promote regional stability through diplomacy and dialogue.