Trump thinks he will have a 'very successful meeting' with China's Xi

"I'm going to see President Xi in two weeks, going over to South Korea. We're going to meet in South Korea. We're going to talk about a lot of things,” Trump said

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thinks he will have a "very successful meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but also said perhaps the encounter won't happen.

Trade tensions between the US and China, the world's two biggest economies, have lingered. Disputes over tariffs, technology and market access remain unresolved.

“They want to discuss the fact that they're paying 157% tariff; it's a little higher than they thought. And we're doing very well,” he added.

Trump is scheduled to be in South Korea next week at a summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

"And again, I have a great relationship with President Xi. I expect to be able to make a good deal with him. And I want him to make a good deal for China,” Trump stated.