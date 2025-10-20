US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel tomorrow

Airport authority said traffic disruptions were expected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - US Vice President JD Vance is to visit Israel on Tuesday, the country's airport authority said in a statement on Monday announcing preparations for his arrival at Tel Aviv's airport.

Israel Airports Authority said traffic disruptions around the airport were expected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time and that some flights would be moved to another terminal.

Earlier, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Israel Monday to shore up the tenuous ceasefire that’s holding in Gaza, a day after the fragile deal faced its first major flareup with Israel threatening to halt aid transfers after it said Hamas had killed two soldiers.

The US Embassy said the two envoys had landed in Tel Aviv. The Israeli military later said it resumed enforcing the ceasefire, and the official confirmed that aid deliveries would resume Monday.

By early afternoon, it was not immediately clear if the flow of aid had restarted.

More than a week has passed since the start of the US-proposed truce aimed at ending two years of war. US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” and “they’ve been doing some shooting.”

He also suggested that the violence might be the fault of “rebels” within the organization rather than its leadership.