Indonesia to acquire 10 J-10 fighter jets from China

ISTANBUL (Web Desk) - Indonesia’s Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin has announced the country’s decision to purchase 10 Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China, marking a significant step in strengthening its air defense capabilities.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sjamsoeddin stated that the jets “will be flying over Jakarta soon,” though he did not specify a delivery date, according to Indonesia’s state news agency, Antara.

The planned acquisition is Indonesia’s first-ever purchase of Chinese fighter jets and reflects a shift in regional defense alignments. The decision to buy J-10s was first disclosed last month.

Indonesian Air Force Chief Mohamad Tonny Harjono also revealed that three French-made Rafale jets are expected to arrive in February, as part of a separate defense deal with France.

The J-10CE, a fourth-generation multirole fighter jet developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, gained global attention after reportedly outperforming French Rafales of the Indian Air Force during India-Pakistan tensions in May. Pakistan had deployed the J-10C in retaliatory operations following India’s May 7 strike.

In a related move, Bangladesh earlier this month expressed intent to purchase 20 Chinese-made jets in a $2.2 billion deal aimed at modernizing its air force.