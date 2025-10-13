US, Qatar, Egypt sign Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement for Gaza

At Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, U.S., Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye signed a historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire to restore Gaza peace.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Dunya News) - Leaders from the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye reached a historic breakthrough by signing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The development happened at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit which aimed to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and pave the way for lasting regional stability.

Speaking on the occasion, the US president said this agreement would be historic in terms of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. However, he called this agreement an extremely difficult one'.

In particular, Trump acknowledged and praised the efforts and support of friendly countries for achieving durable peace in the war-torn Gaza.

Also, US President Donald Trump met Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at a Gaza summit in Egypt, with the pair shaking hands in their first encounter in eight years.

Trump and Abbas spoke for several seconds before the US leader held his hand and then gave a thumbs-up to the cameras at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

French President Emmanuel Macron escorted Abbas to the podium to meet Trump.

Trump during also met his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Speaking to reporters, Trump heaped praise on him and said saying Sisi had a 'very important role' in the negotiations with Hamas.

“The United States is with him all the way,” Trump said.