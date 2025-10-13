Trump's speech disrupted by Israeli lawmakers

TEL AVIV (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump faced protests during his address to Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, on Monday.

Security personnel swiftly escorted out the protesting lawmakers as the president continued his remarks.

Trump arrived in Israel earlier in the day as part of his Middle East visit, where he is also scheduled to travel to Egypt to co-chair an international summit on peace accords.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, President Trump declared that the region was entering “a new historic era for the Middle East.” He added that while many believed peace efforts in Gaza were futile, his administration saw them as “the foundation for lasting stability.”

He emphasised that focus should now shift towards rebuilding Gaza, describing the release of Israeli hostages as a “historic milestone.”

The session briefly turned chaotic as some lawmakers shouted slogans during Trump’s speech. Security officers removed one of the protesting members, prompting Trump to comment that the guards “acted with great efficiency.”

Israeli Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh, who has been an outspoken critic of government policies, expressed his frustration hours before the speech. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “The hypocrisy in the chamber is unbearable.”

He later stated that he was attending the session only because of the temporary ceasefire and the ongoing peace talks. “True justice, peace, and security can only be achieved through an end to the occupation and recognition of a Palestinian state alongside Israel,” Odeh said.