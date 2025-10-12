Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea vessel clash

MANILA/BEIJING (Reuters) - The Philippines and China accused each other on Sunday of responsibility for a maritime confrontation near disputed islands in the South China Sea, further escalating tensions in the resource-rich waterway.

The Philippine Maritime Council, an inter-agency government body, blamed Chinese maritime forces for deploying water cannon and ramming a Filipino vessel near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa, "strongly condemning" the incident and vowing to pursue "appropriate diplomatic action".

According to Manila's coast guard, three vessels were anchored near the island early on Sunday as part of a government program to protect local fishermen when Chinese ships reportedly approached and used water cannon to intimidate them.

An hour later, a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly fired its water cannon directly at a Philippine vessel before ramming its stern, causing minor damage but no injuries, the coast guard said.

China's coast guard said two Philippine government vessels "illegally entered" waters near Sandy Cay, a coral reef in the northern Thitu Reefs within the Spratly Islands, leading to a collision.

Beijing said a Philippine vessel "dangerously approached" a Chinese coast guard ship, for which it held Manila responsible.

Manila's authorities vowed to continue operations in the area, emphasizing the need to protect Filipino fishermen's livelihood.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson condemned what she described as China's "dangerous ramming" of a Filipino vessel, calling the incident "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea, in a post on social media platform X.

The disputed area, part of the Spratly Islands, has been the site of repeated confrontations between the two nations over the years.

Tensions have heightened recently, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal and other contested regions in the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely.

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam also assert claims over portions of the waterway, a strategic trade route that facilitates over $3 trillion in annual ship-borne commerce.