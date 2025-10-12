US Ambassador to India Gor says he discussed bilateral issues with PM Modi

Sergio Gor was confirmed as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed bilateral issues which included trade, defense and technology.

Gor said he and Modi, in their first meeting in India, also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both the US and India.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on most exports from India, among the highest for any US trading partner.

The move impacts about $50 billion of Indian exports to the US, mainly hurting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and the shrimp industry.

"President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend", Gor said, speaking at the US Embassy in Delhi in his first address in India.

"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership", Modi said in a post on X.

Gor, who the US Senate confirmed last week as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, also said that he met India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Gor has not taken charge as Ambassdor yet and is on a visit to India from October 9 to October 14 where he will meet Indian officials.

Gor also referenced the "incredible" phone call that Trump and Modi had before he left for India in a press statement.

Modi said he spoke to Trump last week, adding that they "reviewed good progress achieved in trade negotiations" and agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.

The tariffs were doubled on Indian goods from 25% over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil.