Air France suspends flights to Madagascar amid security concerns

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM's French division has suspended flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, from October 11 to October 13 inclusive "due to the security situation" on the ground, the airline said in an e-mailed statement on Sunday.

The company is monitoring the situation in real time with authorities, and "the resumption of operations will remain subject to a daily assessment of the situation," Air France said.

Affected customers will be notified and offered rebooking or refund solutions, it said.

Madagascar's presidency said on Sunday that "an attempted illegal and forcible seizure of power" was underway in the African nation, without providing details, a day after some soldiers joined a protest movement that had begun last month.