Russia warns against foreign military presence in Afghanistan after Trump seeks Bagram base

The report said that the Russian message was delivered during a high-level meeting in Moscow that included Afghanistan’s Taliban government

NEW YORK (APP) – Russia has warned that it would consider any new foreign military presence in Afghanistan or nearby countries “categorically unacceptable,” according to report in Newsweek, a mass circulation American magazine.

The report said that the Russian message was delivered during a high-level meeting in Moscow that included Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

The warning followed weeks after President Donald Trump said the United States was exploring options to retake Bagram Air Base, the huge military complex abandoned during the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

At the opening of the international conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the Taliban for its efforts to fight Islamic State militants and curb narcotics trafficking but made clear Moscow’s red line against renewed U.S. military involvement in the region.

“The deployment of military infrastructure of any third countries on the territory of Afghanistan, as well as on the territories of neighboring states, is categorically unacceptable under any pretext,” Lavrov said. He warned that any “extra-regional military presence” would only bring new instability, adding that Afghanistan’s history “should have taught everyone the right lessons long ago.”

Newsweek said it has reached out to the US State Department via email for comment.

Russia’s position reflects deep sensitivities shaped by its own history in Afghanistan, the magazine said. The former Soviet Union fought a decade-long war there before withdrawing its troops in 1989, a conflict that left tens of thousands dead and contributed to the USSR’s eventual collapse. Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Moscow has sought to strengthen ties with Kabul while asserting itself as a key power broker in Central Asia, it was pointed out.

In July, Russia became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government, removing it from its list of banned organizations.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said Moscow wanted to expand business and energy cooperation with Afghanistan and deepen joint efforts against terrorism and drug trafficking. He also condemned Western sanctions and the ongoing freeze of Afghanistan’s foreign assets, calling those measures “hostile and counterproductive.”

Representatives from Pakistan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also attended the Moscow gathering, which focused on regional security and economic development, the report said. The talks come as the Taliban, still largely isolated on the world stage, continues to seek legitimacy despite widespread condemnation of its treatment of women and girls.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who led the Taliban delegation, praised Moscow’s diplomatic outreach: “We appreciate the bold move of the Russian Federation to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said. “We wish that all countries follow the same path.” Muttaqi added that his government has created “a good opportunity for investment, economy, transit and connectivity” after decades of conflict and instability.

Last month, President Trump said: “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”

According to Newsweek, the dispute over Bagram is expected to remain unresolved, with the Taliban holding firm and the U.S. weighing its options.