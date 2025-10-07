Putin says Russia has captured 5,000 square kilometers in Ukraine this year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian forces captured almost 5,000 square kilometers (1930 square miles) in Ukraine in 2025 and that Moscow retained complete strategic initiative on the battlefield.

Kyiv was trying to strike deep into Russian territory, but it would not help it to change the situation, Putin said at a meeting with Russian top military commanders.