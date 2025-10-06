Venezuela warns of possible attack on the US embassy in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said that Washington had been warned of a "false flag operation" by "extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right" to plant explosives at the US Embassy in Caracas.

A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.

In a message on his Telegram account, Rodríguez added that the alleged plans have been reported to the United States through three different channels.

The White House and State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

He added that a European embassy was also alerted of the plans but did not specify which one.

Venezuela severed relations with the United States in 2019, and US diplomatic personnel left the headquarters that year.