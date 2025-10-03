US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States killed four people in a strike against a vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday, at least the fourth such attack in recent weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has determined the United States is engaged in "a non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels. Legal experts have questioned the legality of killing suspected drug traffickers at sea instead of apprehending them and their cargo.

In a post on X, Hegseth said the latest strike was carried out in international waters, just off the coast of Venezuela.

"These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!," Hegseth said.

In a nearly 40-second video shared by Hegseth, a vessel can be seen moving through the water before a number of projectiles appear to hit the water, causing it to explode.

Hegseth said, without providing evidence, that the intelligence "without a doubt" confirmed that the vessel was carrying drugs and that the people on board were "narco-terrorists." He said the boat was carrying a "substantial" amount of drugs, without detailing the amount or type of the alleged drugs.