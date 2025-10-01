Erdogan says Turkiye will not allow Syria's fragmentation

We have engaged all channels of diplomacy to preserve Syria's territorial integrity: President Erdogan

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkiye will not allow Syria's fragmentation or harm to its territorial integrity if diplomacy to implement an integration deal between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria's government fails.

"We have engaged all channels of diplomacy both to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and prevent a terrorist structure from forming across our borders. We continue to use these channels with patience, sincerity, and common sense," Erdogan told an event to mark parliament's re-opening.

"If diplomatic initiatives are left unanswered, Turkiye's policy and position are clear. Turkiye will not allow a deja vu to take place in Syria," he added.

Ankara considers the SDF a terrorist organisation and has warned of military action if it does not integrate into Syria's state apparatus as per its agreement with Damascus.