Turkey's Erdogan hails Trump's efforts to end Gaza war after deal

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday praised Donald Trump's "efforts and leadership" to end the war in Gaza, after the US leader secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for a US-sponsored peace proposal.

After talks between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington, the White House released a 20-point plan that would see an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

It was unclear whether Hamas would accept the deal.

"I commend US President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," said Erdogan, who met Trump at the White House for the first time in six years last week.

Turkey would continue to contribute to the process "with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," he added on X.

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's two-year assault on Gaza, which it calls a "genocide". It has halted all trade with Israel, urged international action against Netanyahu and his government, and repeatedly called for a two-state solution.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said late on Monday that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussed Trump's proposal with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan in a phone call.