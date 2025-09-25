Trump calls Turkiye key ally amid talks on defense, energy

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Former US President Donald Trump declared Turkiye a key American partner during a high-profile meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House.

The Turkish leader was warmly received upon arrival, and the two held wide-ranging talks on bilateral relations, defense cooperation, the Gaza conflict, and the Ukraine war.

Their joint press conference became a focal point for international media, with Trump highlighting upcoming discussions regarding F-16 and F-35 fighter jet deals, as well as urging Türkiye to halt oil imports from Russia.

Trump also directly addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, warning that continued aggression poses a serious threat to regional and global peace.

He described President Erdoğan as a "highly respected leader" and signaled US readiness to sign major trade agreements with Türkiye. Trump emphasised that this growing partnership will strengthen not only economic ties but also open new opportunities in the defense sector.

Erdogan confirmed discussions over multiple arms deals, stating the strategic partnership serves mutual interests. Trump reiterated that if Russia continues its military operations, Türkiye may be forced to stop importing Russian oil.

The American president's remarks made it clear that the US views Turkiye as a pivotal regional player in countering Russia’s expanding influence, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.