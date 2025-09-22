Hamas seeks ceasefire guarantee from Trump

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - According to US media reports, Hamas has sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, requesting a formal guarantee of a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages.

The letter reportedly outlines a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire during which Hamas would release half of the hostages, contingent on Trump providing a credible guarantee that the truce would be upheld.

Sources indicate that Hamas emphasized the need for a "reliable and lasting peace" rather than a temporary pause in hostilities. The group stressed that any ceasefire must be assured on humanitarian grounds.

Hamas has made the ceasefire guarantee a primary condition in the letter, which is expected to be delivered to Trump later this week, according to US media.

This unusual appeal to a former president—rather than current officials—comes as efforts to broker peace in the region continue to face significant challenges.