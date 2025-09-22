Israel bolsters military presence over the holidays

The military declined to comment when asked if it was a preemptive measure or in response to threat

(Reuters) – The Israeli military said on Monday that it had reinforced air, land and naval forces across the country during the upcoming holiday period following a "multi-front assessment".

Combat soldiers who were still in training would be providing support and be alert for "defensive and offensive tasks" throughout the holiday period, which begins on September 22 with the Jewish New Year and lasts until around mid-October.

The military declined to comment when asked if it was a preemptive measure or in response to a specific threat.

Earlier this year, Israeli media reported that the military had ended its long-standing practice of granting unit-wide leave during holidays.

The decision followed a military investigation that found Hamas took advantage of the reduced troop presence along the Gaza border on October 7, 2023, during a Jewish holiday, to launch its attack, according to media reports.