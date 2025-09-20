India's Goyal to visit US on Sept 22 for trade talks

Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to as much as 50pc on August 27

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on September 22 for trade talks, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

"During the last visit of the team of officials from US to India on September 16, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard", the Ministry of Commerce said.

India and the US held what the Indian side called "positive" and "forward-looking" trade discussions on Tuesday, raising hopes for a breakthrough after President Donald Trump sharply hiked tariffs on imports from the South Asian nation last month.

Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to as much as 50% on August 27 over India's purchases of Russian oil, part of Washington's efforts to step up pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.