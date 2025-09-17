US Treasury official to visit Mexico City to discuss cartels

It will be the first international trip for John Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A US Treasury under secretary will visit Mexico City on Thursday to talk with officials and industry representatives about countering illicit financing, drug trafficking and cartel operations, the department said.

It will be the first international trip for John Hurley, the under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in his role after being confirmed by the US Senate in July.

In June, the Treasury targeted three Mexican financial institutions, CIBanco, Intercam Banco and Vector Casa de Bolsa, under fentanyl sanctions.

The administration of President Donald Trump has also imposed a 25% tariff on some goods from Mexico that aims to stop the flow of the deadly drug into the US.

Treasury said Hurley intends to emphasize that the US will not permit Mexico-based drug cartels to access the US financial system.

His trip to Mexico will come after he visited the US-Mexico border near San Diego on Wednesday and met with law enforcement and a US Justice Department official.