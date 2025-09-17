Pope decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Leo on Wednesday denounced the "unacceptable" conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, voicing solidarity with civilians and renewing his appeal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"I express my deep closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, forced once again to leave their land," the pope said in his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

Israel launched a major ground assault on Gaza City on Tuesday, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes amidst what residents said was the heaviest bombardment in two years of war.

The pope renewed his call for a truce, for the freeing of hostages held in Gaza, and for a negotiated diplomatic solution to the conflict. He urged the faithful to join him in prayer "that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise".

Leo, elected the first US pope in May, has been stepping up his calls for a halt to the war in Gaza in recent weeks.

Earlier this month the pope met Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican. In an unusually lengthy statement afterwards, the Vatican said Leo had lamented the "tragic situation in Gaza" with Herzog.