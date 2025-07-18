Trump slams 2003 birthday letter to Epstein as 'fake', asks for release of grand jury documents

(Reuters) – Donald Trump's name appeared on a risque 2003 personal note to Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, with the president quickly responding on social media platform Truth Social that the letter was fake.

Trump added he would sue the newspaper and Rupert Murdoch, who controls its publisher, News Corp.

The Journal reported that the letter was one of several included in a leather-bound album meant to celebrate Epstein's 50th birthday, about three years before sex-abuse allegations emerged against the financier.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter.

Trump later posted that he had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony in the Epstein case, subject to court approval. Shortly after the president's post, Bondi said on X that the Justice Department was ready to move the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.