Record-breaking heatwave grips Moscow, public health alert issued

Temperature hits 36°C for first time in decades; authorities deploy cooling measures

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghumman) - A severe and unexpected heatwave has struck Moscow this week, with temperatures soaring to 36°C – breaking records not seen in decades.

The scorching weather has taken residents by surprise and raised alarms among climate experts and health officials alike.

According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, such high temperatures are highly unusual for July and point toward accelerating climate change patterns.

“We've rarely seen heat of this magnitude in Moscow,” a spokesperson said, urging the public to avoid sun exposure and stay hydrated.

In response, the city’s parks and rivers have become crowded as residents seek relief from the heat.

Swimming pools and water bodies near the outskirts are seeing a surge in visitors. Public health officials have especially advised senior citizens, children, and people with heart conditions to take extra precautions.

To mitigate the effects of the heatwave, Moscow’s metro is now distributing free water to passengers, and public service offices are offering bottled water to women. Local authorities have also set up misting stations and shaded shelters in parks and major public areas.

Citizens are being urged to avoid unnecessary movement during peak heat hours, wear light clothing, and increase their intake of cool fluids.

Meteorologists warn that the heat is likely to persist for several more days, though a slight drop in temperature is expected early next week.

As climate patterns shift, this heatwave stands as another reminder of the growing environmental challenges facing even historically cooler regions like Russia’s capital.