EU outlines options for political action against Israel on human rights

Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 20:59:01 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's diplomatic service on Thursday presented 10 options for political action against Israel after it found "indications" last month that Israel breached human rights obligations under a pact governing its ties with the bloc.

In a document prepared for EU member countries and seen by Reuters, the options included major steps such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which includes trade relations, and more minor actions such as suspending technical projects.

Before last month's report, EU members had voiced increasing concern about Israel's treatment of Palestinians in its war against Hamas militants in Gaza, and expressed alarm about restrictions on aid entering the enclave.

Most of the measures presented on Thursday would require the approval of all the EU's 27 member countries or a majority of them. Diplomats say it is unclear whether there is a willingness among enough member states for any of the options to be taken forward.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the options at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

So far, there has been no sign that many EU countries would favour the more severe measures outlined in the options paper.

But last month's report and the follow-up paper reflect a desire to at least signal widespread EU frustration with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including increasing trucks for aid and opening crossing points and certain aid routes.

Among the options in the paper are the full or partial suspension of the Association Agreement. A partial suspension could cover preferential trade treatment or political dialogue with Israel, the document says.

The EU could also suspend Israel's participation in the Erasmus+ student exchange or Horizon academic research programmes, according to the document.

In addition, the paper lists options that could be pursued outside the scope of the Association Agreement, such as imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers over human rights abuses or an arms embargo on weapons that could be used in Gaza.

The EU could halt visa-free travel for Israelis to the EU or ban imports from Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories - or individual EU countries could decide to implement such a ban, the document says.

Israel has insisted its actions in Gaza are lawful and necessary to crush Hamas, following the militants' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

An Israeli official dismissed last month's EU report as one-sided, saying it "exemplifies the double standards the EU uses towards Israel".

