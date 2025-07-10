Paris to be new headquarters of 'coalition of the willing' for Ukraine

Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 20:53:25 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that Paris would be the new headquarters for the so-called 'coalition of the willing' to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, with plans underway for a future coordination cell in Kyiv.

Following a three-day state visit in Britain for French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain said preparation for a ceasefire in Ukraine should "continue on an enduring, business as usual footing, to ensure that a force can deploy in the days following the cessation of hostilities".

As part of that, the two leaders held virtual talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, other international leaders, and U.S. representatives including Special Presidential Envoy General Keith Kellogg, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

They agreed the headquarters would be in Paris and led by Britain and France to oversee all tactical and operational arrangements. The HQ will then rotate to London after the first 12 months.