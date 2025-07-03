Trump, Putin to talk on Thursday ahead of possible Zelenskiy call

Trump and Zelenskiy are also expected to discuss the abrupt halt in some key US weapons deliveries

Thu, 03 Jul 2025 19:35:41 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, while a Ukrainian source told Reuters Trump may speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!" Trump wrote on his social media platform. He did not say what they would discuss.

On Friday, Trump and Zelenskiy are expected to discuss the abrupt halt in some key US weapons deliveries to Kyiv, with Zelenskiy expected to raise potential future arms sales, the Financial Times earlier reported on Thursday.

The timing of that call could change, the FT added, citing people familiar with the planning.

The White House did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the reported Zelenskiy call.

The US has paused some shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine due to low stockpiles, sources earlier told Reuters.

That decision led to Ukraine calling in the acting US envoy to Kyiv on Wednesday to underline the importance of military aid from Washington continuing, and caution that the move would weaken Ukraine's ability to defend against intensifying Russian airstrikes and battlefield advances.

The Pentagon's move led in part to a cut in deliveries of Patriot air defence missiles that Ukraine relies on to destroy fast-moving ballistic missiles, Reuters reported on Wednesday.