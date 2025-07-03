Thailand swears in new Cabinet including suspended prime minister

Thailand swears in new Cabinet including suspended prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand swore in new Cabinet members Thursday with its government in flux after the Constitutional Court suspended the prime minister less than a year after the same court removed her predecessor.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was suspended as prime minister while under an ethics investigation for a conversation with a senior Cambodian leader, returned to the cabinet as culture minister.

The top job was filled by Phumtham Wechayachai, a longtime ally of Paetongtarn’s father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Phumtham served under Paetongtarn as deputy prime minister and defense minister. He was sworn in Thursday as deputy prime minister and interior minister.

Phumtham told reporters that he would keep things running and denied that recent events showed instability within the government.

Paetongtarn has faced growing dissatisfaction over her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia, including an armed confrontation in May in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

In a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, she attempted to defuse tensions — but instead set off a string of complaints and public protests. Critics said she went too far in appeasing Hun Sen and damaged Thailand’s image and interests.

The same day, Thailand’s king endorsed a Cabinet lineup in which Paetongtarn would be the culture minister.

Phumtham was assigned on Thursday to be first of several deputies in line to act as prime minister, said government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who was acting prime minister in the interim, led the new Cabinet members at the ceremony to receive the endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the Dusit Palace.