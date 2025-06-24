Trump says Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire

The ceasefire beginning at approximately 4 am GMT Tuesday (today).

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The US president has just announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire which would eventually lead to an end to the war.

US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire beginning at approximately 4 am GMT Tuesday that would bring about an 'official end' to the 12-day conflict.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform.

Following is what President Trump said on social media regarding the ceasefire:

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!

Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.

On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”

This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!

