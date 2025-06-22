Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, threatens to target US military assets

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route through which large portion of world’s oil supply passes

(Web Desk) – Iran on Sunday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the US airstrikes on its three nuclear sites vowing retaliatory action.

Iran also declared its intention to target American military positions [in the Middle East and elsewhere]. This marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, particularly in light of the US direct attack on Iran, joining Israel’s war with Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route through which a large portion of the world’s oil supply passes. Its closure could have major implications for global energy markets and international security.

Iran’s announcement is being closely watched by the international community, as it raises concerns about potential military confrontation and further instability in the Middle East.

KHAMENEI’S WARNING TO US

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on social media platform Telegram that the US has entered a war that will inflict greater losses on itself than on Iran.

SHAMEFUL STRIKES: ARAGHCHI

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US strikes as "shameful" and said Iran would respond with full force. He warned of serious and lasting consequences, calling the attacks on nuclear facilities both "regrettable" and a "violation of international law."

He emphasized that Iran reserves all rights to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.

US PUSHED WORLD INTO A DANGEROUS WAR: FOREIGN MINISTRY

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, stated that Iran will resist US aggression with full force. The ministry accused the US of committing a severe breach of international law by targeting nuclear sites and initiating a dangerous war under the pretense of supporting Israeli aggression.

It added that the US is no longer bound by laws, ethics, or global norms and is acting to serve a genocidal and occupying regime.

IRGC WARNING

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that all US assets in the Middle East are now potential targets. It stated: “For us, the war has already begun. Every American civilian or soldier in the region is now a target.”

IRAN CALLS FOR EMERGENCY UNSC MEETING

Iran’s UN mission called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council to condemn the US attacks on the country. It labeled the US strikes as “open and illegal aggression” and demanded that those responsible be held accountable under international law.

US STRIKES MARK BEGINNING OF WAR: HOUTHIS

Yemen's Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, declared that US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities mark the start of a new war. Political bureau member Mohammed Al-Faraj accused President Trump of seeking escalation and warned that the time for "hit-and-run" tactics is over.

VOWS TO ADVANCE NUCLEAR PROGRAMME

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation condemned the US strikes as "barbaric" and criticized the IAEA for its inaction. It affirmed that Iranian scientists would continue to advance the nation’s nuclear capabilities and that necessary legal actions would be taken.

NUCLEAR SITES WERE EVACUATED BEFORE STRIKES: OFFICIAL

An Iranian official confirmed that the three nuclear sites targeted had been evacuated before the attacks. The strikes included the Fordow nuclear site and areas near the Isfahan and Natanz facilities. Damage was limited to tunnels at Fordow, and there was no radiation leak or threat to civilians.

This dramatic escalation signals a sharp turn in regional tensions, with Iran openly positioning itself for direct confrontation and calling on global institutions to intervene diplomatically before the situation spirals further.