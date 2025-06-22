Iran's parliament calls for closure of strategic Strait of Hormuz after US strikes

US strikes on Iran 'not about regime change', says Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN (Reuters/AFP) – Iran’s parliament voted to approve the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz after the US attacked Iran’s nuclear sites, state media reported Sunday.

The decision still requires approval from the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council. Around one-fifth of the world’s total oil and gas consumption transits through the strait.

Major General Kowsari, member of the National Security Commission of the Parliament: The Parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed, but the final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council.

MAERSK CONTINUES TO SAIL THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Maersk vessels continue to sail through the Strait of Hormuz following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities overnight, though the company is ready to re-evaluate this based on available information, Reuters reports quoting a statement from the company.

“We will continuously monitor the security risk to our specific vessels in the region and are ready to take operational actions as needed,” the Danish shipping company said.

US STRIKES ON IRAN 'NOT ABOUT REGIME CHANGE', SAYS PENTAGON CHIEF

The United States has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, claiming significant damage to its nuclear infrastructure.

The US military strikes on three sites believed to be connected to Iran’s nuclear programme were “not about regime change”, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday.

Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing that the US attacks had “devastated” what he alleged were the Islamic Republic’s “nuclear ambitions”.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes were the result of months of careful planning and warned Iran against any retaliation, promising a response “far greater than what was witnessed tonight.”

Hegseth emphasized that the operation, though powerful, avoided targeting Iranian troops or civilians. “This was a calculated mission to cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions,” he said.

General Dan Cane, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, detailed the scale of the attack, stating that over 125 US military aircraft participated in the mission.

The assault, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved B-2 stealth bombers that flew 18 hours from US soil, supported by submarine-launched missiles and complex decoy maneuvers.

“There were no indications of Iranian defenses responding,” Cane noted. “Their fighters remained grounded, and missile systems appeared blind to our presence.”

The Pentagon confirmed the strike was executed across multiple military domains with precision, using high-speed suppression fire to ensure B-2s reached their targets unharmed.

As tensions soar, Secretary Hegseth issued a stern warning to Tehran: “Any counterstrike will be met with overwhelming force.”

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: US WANTS TO PURSUE DIPLOMATIC PROCESS WITH IRAN

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Trump now hopes to pursue a diplomatic solution.

"We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it's already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program," Vance said, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker."

"We want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here," he added.





DIPLOMACY NOT AN OPTION AFTER US STRIKES: ARAQCHI

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly condemned the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, declaring them a violation of international law and a crossing of Iran's "final red line."

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Araqchi said that Iran reserves the right to retaliate in self-defence and warned that the US will be held responsible for the consequences.

He criticised Washington for launching attacks during ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying, “Diplomacy should always remain open, but the US chose aggression in the middle of talks.”

Araqchi called on the international community to prevent further escalation, urging the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session.

Araqchi announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, calling Russia a “trusted friend” and requesting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate the U.S. attacks.

He accused President Trump of betraying both Iran and the American people by launching the strike and said the assault on peaceful nuclear sites was "unforgivable." Araqchi also condemned Israel’s role, describing it as a genocidal regime with malicious intent.

Iran, he emphasized, would not compromise on its sovereignty, national interests, or independence, and retains all options to respond. “It is clear now,” he said, “that the U.S. and Israel only understand the language of force.”

Araqchi further stated that Iran is still assessing the damage caused by the strikes and demanded that the United Nations and the IAEA hold the US accountable for its "criminal act."

IRAN LAUNCHES MAJOR MISSILE BARRAGE ON ISRAEL IN RETALIATION

Iran has launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel early Sunday morning in retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, leaving several people injured and causing widespread damage.

According to Arab media, air raid sirens sounded across Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa, prompting the activation of the country’s air defense systems. Explosions were reportedly heard in multiple Israeli cities, and Iranian missiles were confirmed to have struck various locations in Haifa.

Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes in response to U.S. attacks on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. The IRGC stated that 14 strategic Israeli targets were hit in Tel Aviv and Haifa, including military software offices, power plants, an airbase, the Israeli Cyber Command, and the headquarters of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

GULF STATES ON HIGH ALERT

Gulf states, home to multiple U.S. military bases, were on high alert on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, was on a high-security alert after the U.S. strikes, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, urged drivers to avoid main roads.

Kuwait, another key oil exporter in the region, said its defence council would remain in permanent session, according to the state news agency on Sunday, and set up shelters in a ministries complex.

There are U.S. bases in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as in neighboring Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



IRAN VOWS TO RESIST US ATTACKS WITH ‘ALL FORCE’

Iran’s foreign ministry has issued a statement slamming the US’ latest strikes on its nuclear facilities as a “grave and unprecedented violation” of international law and saying it has the right to resist such “aggression”.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of #Iran concerning the #UnitedStates military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities



بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran concerning the United States military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States’ criminal aggression,” according to a post on X.

The foreign ministry noted that as a founding member of the UN, Iran calls on the organisation and its member states to “fulfill their responsibilities in the face of the United States’ blatant unlawful unilateral acts against Iran.”

“Silence in the face of such blatant aggression would plunge the world into an unprecedented level of danger and chaos,” the statement added.

RUSSIA STRONGLY CONDEMNS US ATTACKS ON IRAN, FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS

Russia's foreign ministry said Russia strongly condemned U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"We call for an end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track," it said.



EU CHIEF SAYS NEGOTIATING TABLE ONLY PLACE TO END MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the negotiating table was the only place to end the crisis in the Middle East, while adding that Iran must under no circumstances acquire nuclear weapons.

“Iran must never acquire the bomb,” von der Leyen wrote in a post on X.

“With tensions in the Middle East at a new peak, stability must be the priority. And respect for international law is critical,” she said.

“Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis,” she added.

Iran must never acquire the bomb.



With tensions in the Middle East at a new peak, stability must be the priority.



And respect for international law is critical.



Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution.



Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis.

SAUDI ARABIA EXPRESSES CONCERN AFTER US ATTACKS ON IRAN NUCLEAR SITES

Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its "great concern" following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on X.

The kingdom called on the international community to boost efforts in such 'highly sensitive circumstances' to reach a political solution to end the crisis.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS US ATTACKS ON IRAN

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Iran has the right to self-defence under the UN Charter. It expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and violence, urging that the protection of civilian lives and property must be ensured.

The spokesperson emphasized that escalating conflict could have serious regional and global repercussions.

PR No.1️⃣8️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Pakistan Condemns the US Attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Pakistan Condemns the US Attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

TURKIYE SAYS US STRIKES ON IRAN RAISE RISK OF WIDER CONFLICT, INSTABILITY

US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have raised the risk of the regional conflict spreading globally, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, adding that Ankara was deeply concerned about possible repercussions following the attacks.

In a statement, the ministry said that a spread of the conflict into a wider global war must not be allowed, calling on all parties to act with responsibility and end attacks immediately.

It said only negotiations could resolve the nuclear dispute between Tehran and Washington.

QATAR WARNS OF ‘CATASTROPHIC CONSEQUENCES’ AFTER US STRIKES ON IRAN

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, has said it fears serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, AFP reports.

The foreign ministry “warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels”, a statement said.

“It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation.”

Qatar warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels

IAEA CALLS EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he was calling an emergency meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors after the United States said it carried out military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Reuters reports.

“In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors for tomorrow,” IAEA chief Grossi said on X.

In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors for tomorrow.



IRAN SAYS NO RADIATION OUTSIDE THE DAMAGED FACILITIES

The head of Iran’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority Mohammadreza Kardan told state media: “Plans were made in advance, and measures had been taken to protect the safety and health of our people."

"Despite this morning’s attacks on nuclear facilities, no radiation contamination or radiation was observed outside these facilities as a result of our pre-planned measures. People can continue their normal lives in the areas around these sites without any worries.”

BAHRAIN, KUWAIT PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE IRAN CONFLICT SPREAD

Bahrain and Kuwait, home to U.S. bases, made preparations on Sunday for the possibility the Iran conflict might spread to their territory.

Bahrain urged drivers to avoid main roads and Kuwait establishing shelters in a ministries complex after U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

In light of recent developments in the regional security situation, we urge citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary, to maintain public safety and to allow the relevant authorities to use the roads efficiently.

Tehran had previously warned if it was attacked by the United States, it could target American assets in the region, including U.S. military bases.

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and there are several U.S. bases in Kuwait.

