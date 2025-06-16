Iranian state media confirms death of Iran's IRGC intelligence chief and his deputy

Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 07:26:27 PKT

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence chief, Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy Hassan Mohaqiq were killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday.

It added that a third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike in Tehran. They were reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already stated earlier that Kazemi and Mohaqiq had been killed.

Israel and Iran launched attacks on each other for the third day in a row on Sunday, killing scores of civilians, and raising fears of a wider conflict.

As the death toll continues to rise, both sides have threatened to unleash even greater force.

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in Israel. Iranian state media announced on Sunday that the death toll of Israel's attacks on Iran had climbed to 224 since Friday, adding that the majority were civilians.

For the first time, Iran also launched a daytime barrage against Israel. At least one of the missiles launched on Sunday evening hit a building in the coastal city of Haifa, injuring four people, bringing the number of wounded across the country to 15.

Israelis have now been told they can leave shelters, after the missile attack caused several light injuries and damage in both the north and south of the country.

In Iran, images from the capital showed the night sky lit up by a huge blaze at a fuel depot after Israel began strikes against its oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, US-Iran nuclear talks were called off on Sunday, and a US official says that President Donald Trump has rejected a plan by the Israelis to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

