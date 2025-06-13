UK is not currently providing support to Israel as Iran retaliates, local media reports

The Times newspaper cited defence sources as saying that Britain was not providing support to Israel

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is not currently providing military support to Israel to defend against Iran's retaliation to overnight Israeli strikes, two British media outlets reported on Friday.

The Times newspaper cited defence sources as saying that Britain was not providing support to Israel on Friday morning.

Sky News separately reported that British warplanes were not currently involved in helping to defend Israel's skies, but that this could change as the situation develops.

In October 2024, when Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refuelling tanker played a part in attempts to prevent further escalation, but that the jets did not engage any targets.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged both sides to use restraint and return to diplomacy, and Britain was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran overnight.

Britain's foreign office and Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any potential British involvement in protecting Israel.