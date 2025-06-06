Elon Musk calls for Trump impeachment

The billionaire tech boss made the demand after a fierce public row with Trump

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Elon Musk has shocked the political world by calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

The billionaire tech boss made the demand after a fierce public row with Trump over government spending and electric vehicle subsidies.

The two, once close allies, have now turned into rivals, with Musk saying Trump is no longer fit to lead. The feud played out in real time on social media, grabbing headlines and rattling markets.

The hostilities began when Trump criticised Tesla CEO Musk in the Oval Office. Within hours, the once-close relationship had disintegrated in full public view, as the world’s most powerful man and its richest traded personal barbs on Trump’s Truth Social and Musk’s X.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget — billions and billions of dollars — is to terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Wall Street traders dumped shares in Musk’s electric vehicle maker, and Tesla closed down 14.3%, losing around $150 billion in market value — its largest single-day decline ever.

Minutes after the closing bell, Musk responded “Yes” to a post on X suggesting Trump should be impeached. Trump’s Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, making impeachment unlikely.

The rift had been brewing for days, starting when Musk denounced Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill. Initially, Trump kept quiet while Musk campaigned to kill the bill, saying it would worsen the nation’s $36.2 trillion debt.

Trump finally broke his silence on Thursday, telling reporters in the Oval Office he was “very disappointed” in Musk.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said.

As Trump spoke, Musk fired off increasingly sharp posts on X.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” wrote Musk, who spent nearly $300 million backing Trump and other Republicans in last year’s election. “Such ingratitude.”

In another post, Musk warned that Trump’s signature tariffs could push the US into a recession later this year.

Alongside Tesla, Musk’s businesses include rocket firm and government contractor SpaceX and its satellite unit Starlink.

Musk, whose space company plays a critical role in the US government’s space programme, said he would begin decommissioning SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft — the only US spacecraft currently capable of carrying astronauts to the International Space Station — in response to Trump’s threats.

The feud was not entirely unexpected. Trump and Musk are both political pugilists with sizeable egos and a habit of using social media to strike back at critics, and many had predicted a falling-out.

Even before Musk left the administration last week, his influence had been fading following repeated clashes with cabinet members over his aggressive cost-cutting.