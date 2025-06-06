Sikh protesters surround Indian delegation in Washington

The delegation avoided media, sought police help

(Web Desk) - The all-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was surrounded and heckled by Sikh protestors in Washington.

New Delhi has dispatched multiple all-party delegations worldwide in an attempt to mislead the international community and spread false propaganda against Pakistan.

Tharoor-led delegation, which arrived from India in New York on May 24, had travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before landing in Washington on Tuesday on the last leg of its tour.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters waving flags of a Sikh separatist movement, raising slogans and heckling Tharoor and other leaders when they reached the parking area of the National Press Building in Washington, DC.

Following the incident, the Indian delegation avoided to interact with media and sought the police help.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s former foreign minister

It is absolutely unacceptable that respected parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor and members of the Indian delegation were blocked, cornered, and forced to take shelter behind a "garbage dump" in the garage of the National Press Building in Washington, D.C. by the Pro Khalistan SFJ.… pic.twitter.com/ye5Y7WGsWQ — Tejasswi Prakash (@Tiju0Prakash) June 5, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led nine-member high-level parliamentary delegation also reached New York and presented his country’s message of “peace with dignity and equality" at the United Nations (UN).

During his two-day visit, Bilawal forcefully presented Pakistan’s stance on the recent military confrontation with India and challenged New Delhi’s narrative at the international level.