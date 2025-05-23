South Korea's defence ministry says no talks held with US on troop withdrawal

There are currently 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea

Fri, 23 May 2025

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday that Seoul and Washington had not held discussions about the withdrawal of some US troops stationed in the country.

The ministry made the comment in response to a report by the Wall Street Journal that said the US was considering pulling out roughly 4,500 troops from South Korea.

One option being considered was to relocate some of the troops to other locations in the Indo-Pacific region including Guam, according to the report, which cited unnamed US military officials.

South Korea would continue cooperation with the United States to maintain a strong combined defence posture in order to deter North Korea, its defence ministry said in a statement.

US Defense Department chief spokesperson Sean Parnell later said on X: "Reports that the DoD will reduce US troops in the Republic of Korea are not true."

Seoul and Washington agreed on a five-year plan on defence cost sharing last year but US President Donald Trump has signaled that the cost of the US military presence could be up for discussion in ongoing trade negotiations with Seoul.

South Korean officials have so far maintained the position that defence costs are a separate matter from the trade talks.

South Korea elects a new president in a snap election on June 3 after the removal of conservative Yoon Suk Yeol following his failed attempt at declaring martial law in December.