Trump misjudged influence on Putin, German defence minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump misjudged his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany's defence minister said on Wednesday, after a phone call between the two leaders yielded no progress in Ukraine peace talks, prompting Europe to announce new Russia sanctions.

"I suspect he assessed his negotiating position incorrectly," Boris Pistorius told the Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster, following Trump's now-abandoned efforts to pressure Putin into accepting an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

The European Union is currently working on its next package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Pistorius said it remained to be seen whether Washington would join those measures as talks continue via the usual diplomatic channels.