Another setback for India as China renames Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan

Zangnan is a part of China in terms of history, geography and administration

Thu, 15 May 2025 16:31:09 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) - In another setback for India, the Chinese government renamed the Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan.

Meanwhile, China has declared giving Chinese names to places in Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) as its sovereign decision.

A statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that Zangnan is a part of China in terms of history, geography and administration.

China said that naming these locations with Chinese names is part of our internal matter.

India considers Zangnan as part of its territory under the name Arunachal Pradesh whereas China regards it as part of southern Tibet.

According to defense experts, following Pakistan's strong response to Indian aggression, China's firm stance on Zangnan is being seen as a major setback for the Indian government.

They said that Indian government has proven that it is an enemy of regional peace by creating conflicts with every country in the region.

India and China share a poorly demarcated 3,800-km (2,360-mile) frontier and fought a brief but brutal war in 1962.

There have also been infrequent clashes between their troops, with 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers killed in the 2020 fighting.

The India-China exchange comes days after India and Pakistan ended four days of intense military fighting, during which they used jets, missiles and drones.