Judge reduces Menendez brothers' murder sentences, putting them a step closer to freedom

World World Judge reduces Menendez brothers' murder sentences, putting them a step closer to freedom

The brothers appeared via livestream video

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 08:33:28 PKT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik and Lyle Menendez will have a new shot at freedom after 35 years behind bars for murdering their parents, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers’ sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life. That means they’re now eligible for parole under California’s youthful offender law because they committed the crime under the age of 26. The state parole board must still decide whether to release them from prison.

While the sentence reduction is a major win for the brothers, defense attorney Mark Geragos said he had been seeking to have their charges reduced to manslaughter, which would have allowed them be immediately released. The judge did not go that far.

The brothers appeared via livestream video and spoke for the first time in court before the ruling.

“I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification,” Lyle said in a statement to the court. “The impact of my violent actions on my family ... is unfathomable.”

Erik also spoke about taking responsibility for his actions and apologizing to his family. “You did not deserve what I did to you, but you inspire me to do better,” he said.

The judge said that after he had given “long thought” to what sentences the brothers deserved, he gave them “a lot of credit for changing their lives.”

He said he was especially moved by a letter that was submitted by a prison official who wrote in support of the resentencing, something he had never done for any incarcerated person in 25 years.

“I’m not saying they should be released, it’s not for me to decide,” Jesic said. “I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance.”

The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering their father, Jose Menendez, and mother, Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The brothers were 18 and 21 at the time.

While defense attorneys argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, prosecutors said the brothers killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The case has captured the public’s attention for decades. Supporters of the brothers have flown in from across the country to attend rallies and hearings in the past few months.