Trump says he may ease sanctions on Syria

Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 20:21:09 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may ease US sanctions on Syria in response to a query from his Turkish counterpart.

Syria has struggled to implement conditions set out by Washington for relief from US sanctions, which keep the country cut off from the global financial system and make economic recovery extremely challenging after 14 years of grinding war.

"We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start," Trump told reporters.

He said he had been asked about Syria sanctions by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Many people have asked me about that, because the way we have them sanctioned, it doesn't give them much of a start. So we want to see we can help them out," Trump said.