Lebanon reports one dead in strikes that Israeli says targeted Hezbollah

Lebanon said heavy Israeli strikes on the country's south on Thursday killed one person.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 07:31:30 PKT

BEIRUT (Lebanon) (AFP) – Lebanon said heavy Israeli strikes on the country's south on Thursday killed one person as the Israeli army said it struck Hezbollah "infrastructure", the latest raids despite a fragile ceasefire.

Israel has continued to launch regular strikes on its neighbour despite the November truce which sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group including two months of full-blown war.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said "Israeli warplanes carried out a wide-scale aerial aggression on the Nabatiyeh region, launching a series of heavy raids in two waves" targeting hills and valleys in the area, located around 12 kilometres (seven miles) from the border.

The health ministry said the strikes killed one person and wounded eight others, adding that the toll was provisional.

The Israeli military said it struck "a terrorist infrastructure site" used by Hezbollah "to manage its fire and defence array".

It said it struck Hezbollah operatives, "weapons, and tunnel shafts", adding that "this infrastructure is part of a significant underground project that... has been rendered inoperable" by Israeli military raids.

It called the site and activities there "a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon".

The NNA said "huge explosions... echoed in most areas of Nabatiyeh and the south", causing "terror and panic" among residents, who rushed to pick up their children from school, as ambulances headed to the targeted areas.

An AFP photographer saw smoke rising from hills in the region.

'CHILDREN WERE SCARED'

"We heard a loud strike, about 10 consecutive blows," said Jamal Sabbagh, a 29-year-old doctor who was giving schoolchildren health checks near the city of Nabatiyeh.

"Some of the children were scared and there was panic, the teachers were also frightened," he told AFP.

The raids come a day after an Israeli strike killed a commander from Palestinian militant group Hamas in the southern city of Sidon.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah was to pull back its fighters north of Lebanon's Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border.

Israel was to pull all its forces from Lebanon, but it has kept troops in five areas that it deems "strategic".

The Lebanese army has been deploying in the area as the Israeli army has withdrawn and has been dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure there.

President Joseph Aoun said late last month that the Lebanese army is now deployed in more than 85 percent of the south and that the sole obstacle to full control across the frontier area was "Israel's occupation of five border positions".

Lebanon has called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its attacks and withdraw all its troops.

Hezbollah, long a dominant force in Lebanon, was heavily weakened in its latest war with Israel.

Lebanese authorities have vowed to implement a state monopoly on bearing arms, though Aoun has said disarming Hezbollah is a "delicate" matter that requires dialogue.

The November truce was based on a UN Security Council resolution that says Lebanese troops and United Nations peacekeepers should be the only forces in south Lebanon, and calls for the disarmament of all non-state groups.

