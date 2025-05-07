Serbian president's flight halted in Baku en route to Moscow for WW2 parade

President Vucic was set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 9

BAKU (Reuters) - A plane carrying Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow for Russia's parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany was halted in Baku on Wednesday due to ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Tanjug news agency reported.

It was unclear whether Vucic would be able to continue his trip beyond Azerbaijan after several regional states shut their airspace over a third day of Ukrainian drone strikes in Moscow, which forced most of the Russian capital's airports to close.

Vucic was set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 9, the day of the parade, the semi-official Serbian news agency reported, citing a Kremlin official.

European Union officials have urged presidents of nations aspiring to join the EU, including Vucic, to align their foreign policies with the bloc and avoid Moscow's World War Two victory rites because of Russia's three-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Last weekend, Vucic abruptly returned from the United States where he had expected to meet with President Donald Trump, citing health reasons. But his physicians said his condition had improved and he could return to work in mid-week.