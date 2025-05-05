Trump says he is considering Stephen Miller for national security adviser

He said he expected to fill the job within about six months, and it could be Miller.

Mon, 05 May 2025 15:31:01 PKT

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff, was a frontrunner to be potentially named as national security adviser following the departure of Mike Waltz.

Trump ousted Waltz on Thursday and named Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the position on an interim basis. While U.S. officials say they expect Trump to be in no hurry to fill the job on a permanent basis, a number of candidates have emerged.

"I'm going to be naming somebody," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington from a weekend at his Florida club.

"I think he sort of indirectly already has that job. Because he has a lot to say about a lot of things. He's a very valued person in the administration, Stephen," said Trump.