Russia's Lavrov urges India to engage in dialogue with Pakistan

Russian media reported that Lavrov talked to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar by telephone

MOSCOW (Dunya News) – Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again emphasized that the tensions between India and Pakistan should be resolved through bilateral dialogue.

According to Russian media reports, Lavrov had a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar. He urged both India and Pakistan to resolve their tensions through diplomatic means in accordance with the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Moscow advocates peace and believes that regional stability requires India to prioritize dialogue over escalating tensions.

On April 22, a shooting incident in Pahalgam, in Indian-occupied Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of tourists. India, without providing any evidence, blamed Pakistan for the attack and unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan not only condemned the incident but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered full cooperation in an impartial investigation.

