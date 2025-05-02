On both sides of the line of control, Kashmiris watch, wait and prepare for war

World World On both sides of the line of control, Kashmiris watch, wait and prepare for war

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 23:45:38 PKT

CHAKOTHI (Reuters) - Nestled between mountains in Indian-administered Kashmir, teachers lead school children in the village of Churanda in morning prayers, asking that the sound of swaying walnut trees and cooing birds not be replaced by the roaring of artillery.

Though children attended class as usual, "fear among the parents is running high” said teacher Farooq Ahmad, following a deadly attack on tourists which many on both sides of the line of control that divides the region worry could lead to conflict.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, and countless clashes at the border over the decades. So residents have become used to watching and waiting with dread when tensions between the neighbours soar.

Suspected militants killed at least 26 tourists in last week's attack on a mountain beauty spot. India has blamed Pakistan for involvement, which Islamabad denies. Pakistan said it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action soon.

From Churanda, both Pakistani and Indian soldiers can be seen at their outposts. Elders say at least 18 people have been killed in the village in firing between the two sides over the last few decades.

"There are six bunkers in the village for the population of 1500. Both sides are threatening each other. If there is border escalation, where will we go? Fear is there as this village is the worst hit," said Abdul Aziz, a 25-year old resident.

SUPPLIES FOR TWO MONTHS

On the opposite, Pakistani administered side of the line that divides control of the region, residents of Chakothi village prepared fortified shelters that dot the hillsides near their homes.

"People have built bunkers in their homes. They go in the bunkers whenever there is some firing," said Faizan Anayat, 22, who was visiting family on a trip back to Kashmir from the city of Rawalpindi where he works as an air conditioning technician.

One of his neighbours, Mohammad Nazir, 73, took a break from preparing the bunker to go to the mosque for Friday prayers as his family's children played cricket near its entrance.

“We are not afraid of anything,” said Nazir. “Every one of our kids is ready."

In the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, authorities say they have prepared a 1 billion Pakistani rupee ($3.5 million) emergency fund and sent enough food, water and health supplies to villages along the line of control to last for two months.

Authorities had closed all religious seminaries in the region for 10 days, officials said on Thursday, citing fears they would be targeted by Indian strikes.

They have also moved equipment to areas near the line of control to repair any damage to roads, and instructed rescue and civil defence authorities to be on high alert, the Pakistan-administered Kashmir prime minister's office said.

The head of the Kashmir branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent, Gulzar Fatima, said as soon as the relief group saw tensions rise, they began to mobilise supplies and staff, including first aid providers.

In the event of Indian military action, they expect a large scale migration of people from around the line of control, and were preparing relief camps with tents, hygiene kits and cooking equipment for at least 500 families, she said.