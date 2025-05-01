India beats war drum to 'settle score', says news outlet

'The armed forces have been allowed to conduct strike at any place in Pakistan'

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The Indian government has given a go-ahead to its armed forces to target any place in Pakistan, says a media outlet.

“The armed forces have been allowed to conduct strike at any place in Pakistan,” says a report run by the Indian news outlet.

It says the Indian government, army and media have ramped up aggression and there are back-to-back meetings of the cabinet.

The meetings are, says the report, contemplating strategic strikes against Pakistan under “Operation Badla” and Indian Air Force and Navy also have been put on alert.

It says India claims to have already launched the operation with a pledge to defeat Pakistan. “India wants a strike similar to the one conducted in Balakot,” it adds.

The news report questions India’s lack of sagacity and efforts to mislead the world.

PAKISTAN’S RESPONSE TO INDIAN BELLIGERENCE



Pakistan, on the other hand, expresses its resolve to give a fitting response to Indian aggression.

In a major decision amid the prevailing circumstances, the federal government has designated ISI Director General Lt Gen Asim Malik as country’s new National Security Adviser (NSA).

Sources say the senior military officer has been entrusted with the additional portfolio of national security, underscoring the government’s intent to bolster coordination in matters of internal and external security.

On Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan and had levelled baseless allegations about the Pahalgam massacre.

The ISPR DG shed light on the role of India in orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan. He revealed how serving Indian army officers were confessing that India was involved in terror activities in Pakistan - from Lahore to Balochistan.

Explaining the Indian terror nexus in Pakistan, he said how a serving Indian army officer was in continuous contact with a terrorist who was involved in IED blasts in Bhimber and Jalalpur Jattan.

He said Majeed, the terrorist, received financial compensation from his Indian handlers Maj Sandeep Verma alias Sameer, Subedar Sukvinder alias Sikander and Havaldar Amit alias Adil Aman.

He also provided what he called ‘irrefutable’ evidence regarding the involvement of India in terror activities in Pakistan.

He stated: “On April 25, an India-trained and sponsored terrorist, who was a Pakistani citizen, was arrested near the Jhelum bus stand from whom one IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000 were recovered.”

He said India levelled allegation on Pakistan after orchestrating terrosism in Pahalgam and failed to provide any evidence of its claims.

He added that seven days had passed since the Pahalgam attack but not a shred of evidence had been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations made against Pakistan.

Relations between Pakistan and India have soured after attack in Pahalgam, where 27 people were killed when armed men opened fire in the area. India blamed Pakistan for the incident and unilaterally announced suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

NSC MEETING COMMUNIQUE



The National Security Committee (NSC) announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting revealed that country’s high command had decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect. "Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972)," it said.

Pakistan also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan also revoked trade relations with India.

The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC scheme.

Pakistan declared the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They were directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers also had been directed to return to India, says the communique.

“Revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty is considered an act of belligerence,” said the communique, which also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

PAKISTAN ARMY SHOOTS INDIAN QUADCOPTERS



The Pakistan Army claimed on Tuesday (April 29) to have shot down two Indian quadcopters that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources said the enemy attempted to spy in Manawar sector in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and army personnel shot down the drone in a timely action.

Later, the army shot down another Indian quadcopter along the LoC, said ISPR. It said the quadcopter was shot down in Satwal Sector, where it was found conducting surveillance inside Pakistani territory.

The downed drone was Phantom-4.

