Pakistan will respond with full might to any Indian aggression: Dar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has made it clear that Pakistan will not initiate hostilities, but if India takes any action, Pakistan will respond forcefully.

Addressing a press conference along with ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the foreign minister said that India made baseless allegations against Pakistan about Pahalgam incident which claimed 26 lives in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with Pahalgam incident. India is orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan,” clarified Dar.

“We are concerned over the loss of life during the Pahalgam attack. We also extend our condolences. Being a victim of terrorism itself, no one can feel the pain of those impacted by this scourge like Pakistan,” Dar said.

Dar further said: “India glorifies and even celebrates its assassination campaign and sponsoring of terrorism in Pakistan and other countries. No other country has sacrificed so much or suffered as much as Pakistan due to terrorism.”



“Pakistan is in contact with the international community regarding this threat. India is deliberately escalating tensions in the region. India is involved in terrorist incidents not only in Pakistan but also in several other countries. Instead of pointing fingers at others, India should focus on its internal issues. India acted irresponsibly following the Pahalgam incident,” Dar said.

He further said that Pakistan is neither involved in the Pahalgam incident nor a beneficiary of it. Pakistan has offered to cooperate in a neutral investigation of the incident.

Recounting the loss of over 80,000 lives and economic losses of over $150 billion, Dar said that in total, the overall loss incurred by Pakistan amounted to $500bn. He said Pakistan had been working closely with the international community to address the common threat.

Dar questioned why these incidents always happen during high-profile visits and pointed out that India immediately blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident.

He further stated that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, as there is no provision in the treaty allowing such an action.

“The National Security Council has given a clear message: any move to block water will be considered an act of war. India's actions have destabilized the entire region, and any such move will be met with a strong response,” he added.

The foreign minister added that India wants to equate the freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir with terrorism.

"Our forces are alert, and we are fully vigilant. India levels accusations against Pakistan to serve its own agenda. Water is the lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people,” he added.

The deputy prime minister stated that Pahalgam is 230 kilometers away from the Line of Control and the route is very difficult.

He added, “If someone travels from Pahalgam to the nearest police station, it would take at least 30 minutes. How was an FIR registered within 10 minutes of the incident? How is that even possible?”

India using Pahalgam incident as pretext to suspend IWT, says ISPR DG

Speaking on the occasion, ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, "We will focus on facts, not accusations."

He pointed out that Pahalgam is 230km from the LoC and asked how it’s possible for someone to reach such a remote area within 10 minutes. He questioned why India’s narrative immediately claimed that Muslims attacked Hindus. He said that the prime minister had also raised concerns over India's claims, reiterating that terrorism has no religion.

He added that Indian media began blaming Pakistani agencies just minutes after the incident, using a zipline operator’s video to support a false narrative.

A similar pattern was observed in the Jaffar Express case, he said, where a specific Indian account predicted the attack beforehand, and later the same account "confirmed" it post-incident — a narrative boosted by Indian media.

“India is using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty,” said the army spokesperson.

The ISPR DG said that hundreds of Pakistanis are illegally imprisoned in Indian jails. India is using these detained Pakistanis in fake encounters. In Uri, Muhammad Farooq was martyred in a staged encounter.

“India is killing innocent people under false accusations of infiltration. India itself is a terrorist state, detaining Pakistani and Kashmiri civilians in its jails, where they are tortured and forced to make statements,” he added.

The ISPR DG stated that since January, there have been 3,700 incidents of terrorism in which 3,896 civilians and 1,314 security personnel were martyred, while 2,582 others were injured.

He added that security forces conducted 77,816 operations, killing 1,666 terrorists, including 83 high-value targets.

Responding to a question, the ISPR DG said, “We are monitoring the situation. Our response is ready. According to the National Security Council meeting, we have multiple options — and we will defend Pakistan at all costs.”





