India bans Pakistani YouTube channels in social media crackdown
Blocked channels include Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Suno News and Raftar
Web Desk (Dunya News) – Continuing with the unleashing of its misplaced anger, the Indian government on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The blocked channels include Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Suno News and Raftar.
The action has been taken as part of targeted campaign to isolate Pakistan following attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam last week.
The deadly attacks of April 22 in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and is one of the deadliest armed attacks in the disputed Himalayan region since the turn of the millennium.
War-hysteric Indian government has given cross-border linkages of the attackers, while Pakistan has condemned the attack and offered a neutral probe into the incident.