India bans Pakistani YouTube channels in social media crackdown

World World India bans Pakistani YouTube channels in social media crackdown

Blocked channels include Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Suno News and Raftar

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 17:38:06 PKT

Web Desk (Dunya News) – Continuing with the unleashing of its misplaced anger, the Indian government on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The blocked channels include Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Suno News and Raftar.

Also Read: Indian ban on Fawad Khan starrer 'Abir Gulaal' invites reaction

The action has been taken as part of targeted campaign to isolate Pakistan following attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam last week.

The deadly attacks of April 22 in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and is one of the deadliest armed attacks in the disputed Himalayan region since the turn of the millennium.

War-hysteric Indian government has given cross-border linkages of the attackers, while Pakistan has condemned the attack and offered a neutral probe into the incident.

