World World BJP exploits national security issues only for political gains

Indian people are now exposing the ugly tactics of BJP in their Vlogs

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is notorious for exploiting national security issues for its political campaigns.

Now, even Indian people are exposing the ugly tactics of BJP in their Vlogs as famous Vlogger Neha Singh Rathore just talked about BJP’s hatred.

In her recent Vlog, she bluntly exposed BJP tactics of creating security hype and spreading war mantra only for political gains.

⁠Over the years, several major terror incidents have occurred in India during the BJP government’s tenure, including the Kandahar hijacking (1999), the Kargil War (1999), the Parliament attack (2001), the Godhra train incident (2002), the Pathankot Attack (2016), the Uri Attack (2016), the Amarnath Yatra Attack (2017), the Pulwama Attack (2019), and the Pahalgam Attack (2025).

All these incidents raise questions about the timing and political motives behind them.

Such attacks often serve India’s domestic political agenda, creating a national security narrative to consolidate power, divert attention from internal issues, and galvanize public sentiment towards the government’s policies.

The BJP is once again playing the same card for political gains as Bihar Elections are just around the corner.

No one even bother to resign on security and intelligence failures in India following the Pahalgam Incident.